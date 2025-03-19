Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Copa by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 561,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copa by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Copa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 388,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,158,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Copa Trading Down 0.9 %

CPA opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

