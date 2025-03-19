10,750 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

