Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 3,056,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

