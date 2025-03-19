Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 227351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.
Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
