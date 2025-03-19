Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 34,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
