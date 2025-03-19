Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 34,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.