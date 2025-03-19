Short Interest in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Decreases By 16.9%

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 21,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 1,378,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,055. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.