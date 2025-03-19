Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

