Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 76,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,517. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

