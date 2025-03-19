Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.33 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 176.70 ($2.30). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.22), with a volume of 284,494 shares changing hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.67. The stock has a market cap of £141.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,580.86). 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

