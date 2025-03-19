TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.21 and traded as high as C$51.06. TMX Group shares last traded at C$50.50, with a volume of 342,130 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.19.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Insider Activity

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total transaction of C$1,979,776.00. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.