Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

