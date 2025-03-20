286,347 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,347 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 112,876 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

View Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.