TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. TELA Bio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
