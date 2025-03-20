TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. TELA Bio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.