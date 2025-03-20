Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Winland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX remained flat at $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Winland has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.