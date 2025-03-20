Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 1,036,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,626,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

