NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASB stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. NASB Financial has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.29.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.41%.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

NASB Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NASB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

