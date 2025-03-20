Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 334.90 ($4.36), with a volume of 67859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.33).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.49.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

