Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 334.90 ($4.36), with a volume of 67859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.33).
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.49.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.