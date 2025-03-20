FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:NEO Issued By Stifel Canada

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NEO stock opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$5.67 and a 1 year high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$266.91 million, a P/E ratio of -119.77 and a beta of 1.38.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

