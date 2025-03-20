FY2025 EPS Forecast for Fate Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 397,964 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $668,579.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,585.36. This represents a 3.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,258,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 260,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 279,360 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,465,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

