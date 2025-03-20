National Bank Financial Estimates K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

