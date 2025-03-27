CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 118.08%.
CEA Industries Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of CEA Industries stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 7,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77.
CEA Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEA Industries
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.