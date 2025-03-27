Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 842893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

