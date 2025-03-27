Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

