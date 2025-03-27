Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Update

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Huadian Power International Price Performance

OTCMKTS HPIFF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Thursday. Huadian Power International has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

