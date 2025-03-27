Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 59318047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.32).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Warehouse REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

About Warehouse REIT

The company has a market cap of £463.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.55.

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.