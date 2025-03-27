Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 10575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 0.8 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
