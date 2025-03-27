SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:ICU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 346,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.97.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.