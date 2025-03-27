SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
SeaStar Medical Trading Down 9.5 %
NASDAQ:ICU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 346,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.97.
About SeaStar Medical
