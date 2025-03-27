Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 103,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 682,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

