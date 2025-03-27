Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 33,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

