Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 206.39 ($2.66), with a volume of 1239996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.72).

Midwich Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.57. The firm has a market cap of £207.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

Midwich Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

