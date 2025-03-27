Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.31 ($0.16), with a volume of 1368061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The company has a market capitalization of £49.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Rees acquired 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.28 ($1,152.67). 22.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.