Arvest Investments Inc. Has $41.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.7% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,222,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $175.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

