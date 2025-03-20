First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.61. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.