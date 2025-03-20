TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

