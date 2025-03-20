Kampmann Melissa S. Reduces Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Kampmann Melissa S. lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. RB Global comprises 2.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 335,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

