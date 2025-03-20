TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $259.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

