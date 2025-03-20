TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,201,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $267.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average of $270.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

