TAP Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,949 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

