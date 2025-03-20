Kampmann Melissa S. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BIV opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.