Kampmann Melissa S. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.