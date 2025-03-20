StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of BERY opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

