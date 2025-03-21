ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CNET opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.53. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.53.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.