Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

