Horizon Investments LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

