Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Alumis Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of ALMS stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Alumis has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its holdings in Alumis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,033,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,886,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alumis by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 173,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in Alumis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

