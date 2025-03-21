Horizon Investments LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.0 %

ED stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.16 and a 12 month high of $109.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

