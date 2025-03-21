Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDXX stock opened at $420.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

