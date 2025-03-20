Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

