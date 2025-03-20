Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 9,307,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,726% from the average session volume of 509,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

