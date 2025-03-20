Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 103.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

