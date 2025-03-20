Barclays Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Barclays cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Centrica Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Centrica has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.
About Centrica
