Barclays Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Barclays cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Centrica Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Centrica has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Get Centrica alerts:

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.