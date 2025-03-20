Barclays Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Barclays cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYYFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Centrica Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Centrica has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.